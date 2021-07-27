LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

