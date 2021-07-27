Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LMT traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,000. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.50.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

