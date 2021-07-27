L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.27. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

