LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

