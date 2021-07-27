Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 49,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.