Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $556.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

