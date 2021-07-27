Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.79. 118,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The stock has a market cap of $566.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.