M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.82. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,342. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

