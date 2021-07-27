Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $283.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

