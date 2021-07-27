MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

