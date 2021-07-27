Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

