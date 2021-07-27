Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

