Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 323,400 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 323,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 15.1% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 1,599,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,273,232. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

