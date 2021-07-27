Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

