Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a PEG ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.