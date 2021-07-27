Man Group plc Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MarineMax by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

