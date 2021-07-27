Man Group plc Has $3.59 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Man Group plc cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

