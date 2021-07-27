Man Group plc Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

