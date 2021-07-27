Man Group plc Takes Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Amyris stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.