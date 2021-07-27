ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

