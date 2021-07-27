Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$19.12 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$29.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

MFC opened at $19.15 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

