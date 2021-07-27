Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.05% of Markel worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $131,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,215.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,209.89. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

