Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

