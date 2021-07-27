Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at MKM Partners

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of MMC opened at $147.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

