Mask Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.60 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $48.49 million and approximately $44.60 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00010341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00791307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.