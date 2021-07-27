Mastech Digital (MHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect Mastech Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MHH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $213.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

