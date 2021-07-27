Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.47. 32,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.