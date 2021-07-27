Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 25,444 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. 1,420,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

