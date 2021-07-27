Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 25,444 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.
Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. 1,420,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $174.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
