Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Materion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

