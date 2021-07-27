Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $67,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

