Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.