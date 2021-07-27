Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

