Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.73.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

