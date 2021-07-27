McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.