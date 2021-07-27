Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Medpace stock traded down $10.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 453,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,512. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.