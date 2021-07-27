Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.310-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Medpace also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.31-4.50 EPS.

MEDP stock traded down $14.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.62. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,162. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

