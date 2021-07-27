Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.31-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.310-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $181.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

