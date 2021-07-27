MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $8,274.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00104056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00129959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.12 or 0.99417498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

