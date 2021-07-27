MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 price objective (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.59.

MEG opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.47. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

