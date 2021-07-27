MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 price objective (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.59.
MEG opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.47. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
