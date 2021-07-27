MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,256,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $105.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,594.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,434.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

