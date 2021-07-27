MEMBERS Trust Co Has $559,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

DUK traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. 84,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

