MEMBERS Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $16.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.31. The company had a trading volume of 219,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,612. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $163.86 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

