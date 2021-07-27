MEMBERS Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Oracle by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 342,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

