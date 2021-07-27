Meme (MEME) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $465.70 or 0.01226858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00380889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

