Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

