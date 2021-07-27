Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.