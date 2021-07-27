Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

Shares of MRBK stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,752. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

