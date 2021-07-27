Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.