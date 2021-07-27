Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,206,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MSB stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

