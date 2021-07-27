Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$1.47 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

MX stock opened at C$42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -31.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.47. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$24.44 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.79.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

